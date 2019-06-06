IPS officer deposes before CBI in Narada tapes scam

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

SMH Mirza, an IPS officer who had been shown in the Narada tapes allegedly taking cash from a purported businessman in a sting operation conducted in 2014, deposed before the CBI officials here on Thursday.

Mirza was the Superintendent of Police of Burdwan district when the sting operation was conducted by Mathew Samuels of the Narada News portal.

The CBI is investigating the case to find out who had instructed Mirza to take the cash offered to him and on whose behalf, sources in the probe agency said.

In the sting operation, which was claimed to have been carried out in 2014, some persons resembling senior Trinamool Congress leaders and the IPS officer are seen accepting money from the representatives of a fictitious company in return for favours.

However, the sting video footages were uploaded in the news portal before the West Bengal assembly elections in 2016, creating a furore in the state politics.

Taking over investigation of the case following a Calcutta High Court order, the CBI had booked 12 top TMC leaders, including MPs and West Bengal ministers, and Mirza.

First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 18:25 IST

