Computer Baba appointed head of river trust in MP

The government in Madhya Pradesh has appointed self-styled godman NamdevTyagi, also known as Computer Baba, as of a river trust in the state, an said on Tuesday.

The passed the order of appointing as of the 'Ma Narmada, Ma Kshipra and Ma Mandakini Rivers Trust' a few days back, just before the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha polls came into effect, he said.

Notably, was accorded (MoS) status by the previous BJP-led government last year, but he later resigned, accusing the then Shivraj Singh Chouhan of "not fulfilling" the promise of stopping illegal sand mining in the

told on Tuesday that he would now work to conserve the rivers in the central state and check illegal sand mining.

"My priority would be to rejuvenate the three holy rivers, especially the I will ensure that no takes place in the holy river," he said.

Tyagi, a friend-turned-critic of Chouhan, campaigned against the BJP ahead of the last year's state Assembly polls in which the dethroned the saffron party and came to power after over 15 years.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)