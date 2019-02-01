: Leading Non Banking Financial Company Friday said it was confident of achieving double digit growth in loan disbursements this financial year.

T T Srinivasaraghavan, while stating this, said the customer base has touched five lakh. Disbursements till March 2018 was Rs 15,632 crore and profit was Rs 532 crore, he said.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Tiruchirapalli unit of

Srinivasaraghavan said commercial vehicle customers alone stood at three lakh.

While initially the company disbursed only bus and lorry finance, it had now expanded to commercial vehicles, cars, tractors and building equipment, he said.

He said was focussing on enhancing customer experience, in terms of engaging with them.

"While we have witnessed several changes in the external environment and our own customer base, with an increasingly younger set of customers, what has remained a constant is our focus on personalised service," he said.

