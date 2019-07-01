Cong accuses BJP of hiding failures behind 'fanatic nationalism', BJP hits back

The Congress Monday attacked the BJP accusing it of hiding its failures behind "fanatic nationalism" and said it won the Lok Sabha election by playing the religion card,



drawing a sharp retort from the ruling party which alleged the opposition supported "tukde-tukde" gang instead of India.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged that the BJP did manage to hide its failures behind its "fanatic nationalism" with the help of enormous resources and state machinery at hand, while noting that the general election was not a defeat of the programme, policy and ideology of the Congress.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the party has and it will stand for nationalism and alleged that it was "shamelessness" of the Congress that it could not introspect over its leadership and policies despite suffering a defeat, and it instead resorted to searching for "excuses".

Taking a dig at the grand old party, he said it was not the BJP's fault if no Congress chief minister or general secretary had resigned after the party's defeat in the polls.

"What is fanatic nationalism? Is carrying out surgical strikes, Balakot operation or neutralising terrorists fanatic nationalism? Is this the fanatic nationalism you are talking about? If we are promoting fanatic nationalism, then who stopped the Congress from supporting nationalism," Patra told reporters.

Gehlot earlier said, "The 2019 election was not a defeat of programme, policy and ideology of the Congress. Although, it was very unfortunate to see that despite the failures of the Modi government on various fronts including the depleting economy, the BJP did manage to hide their huge failures behind their fanatic nationalism with the help of enormous resources and government machinery at hand.

"But, in spite all odds, it's no secret how amidst opposition, only Congress President did his best to make it an issue based election n took BJP head on," he said.

Targeting the Congress, Patra alleged it was ironical that whenever the Congress got a chance it stood with "tukde tukde" gang.

The BJP began using the term "tukde tukde" gang to refer to students accused of raising anti-India slogans in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in 2016 and has generalised the phrase to attack those it accuses of sympathising with Maoists and separatists.

"The BJP has and will always support nationalism because India is our country and it is our duty to stand with her," he said.

Refuting Gehlot's suggestion that money power and government machinery played a role in the BJP's win, Patra said these were excuses of losers.

The BJP emerged victorious because Prime Minister Narendra Modi won people over with his development programmes and overall work, he added.

"The policy of the Congress is to demean people of India and introspection is something it has not yet learnt. This sense of entitlement of the Congress is nauseating," Patra said.

