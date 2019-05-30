JUST IN
Congress to stay away from TV debates for a month, says Randeep Surjewala

Congress is currently facing a crisis with party president Rahul Gandhi adamant on his decision to quit his post

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

AICC spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

The Congress has decided not to send spokespersons for television debates for a month.

The move comes after the party's debacle in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress has often accused the media of being "biased" towards the Modi dispensation.

"@INCIndia has decided to not send spokespersons on television debates for a month,"Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

"All media channels/editors are requested to not place Congress representatives on their shows," he said.

 

The Congress is currently facing a crisis with party president Rahul Gandhi adamant on his decision to quit after the poll debacle -- winning just 52 Lok Sabha seats -- and its state governments facing an uncertain future.

 
First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 09:25 IST

