Cong hails victory in local body polls in K'taka

The Friday hailed its victory in local body in saying it was glad that people changed their mind soon after the elections, but raised the issue of efficacy of EVMs.

said while EVMs were used under the central Election Commission, those used during the local body polls were under the (CEO).

"A resounding win for in the Urban Local Body Polls held on May 29th in Karnataka, a month after LS Polls on April 19/23.

"In LS polls, EVM's under Central used. In ULB polls, EVM's under used. Glad that people changed their mind and chose Congress," he said on

The Congress won the highest number of seats in civic polls across on Friday, a turnaround for the party in the state where it was routed in the just-concluded

While Congress bagged 509 of the total 1,221 wards in 56 urban local bodies (ULB) for which results were declared, the BJP got 366 wards, the said.

The JD(S), which fought the polls alone, won 174 wards. Independent candidates emerged victorious in 160 wards, the BSP got 3, CPI(M) 2 and other parties secured 7.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)