CPP to meet on Saturday, likely to elect leader

Newly-elected MPs of the will meet for the first time on Saturday and are likely to elect the of the Parliamentary Party (CPP).

The CPP is currently chaired by and all 52 MPs will be present at the meeting, besides its members in the Rajya Sabha, sources said.

The meeting will be held in the central and MPs will also chalk out its strategy for the upcoming session of Parliament, they said.

In its first meeting after the constitution of the 17th Lok Sabha, the MPs are also likely to elect their in the Lower House, the sources said.

They said this will be the first official meeting that Congress will attend after the meeting of the party's working committee held on May 25, where he offered to quit as Congress

The CWC has already rejected his offer to resign and unanimously passed a resolution authorising him to bring structural changes in the party at all levels in a bid to revamp it.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)