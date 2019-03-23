Kerala Congress wants Rahul to contest elections from Waynard, not Amethi

The in has proposed Rahul Gandhi's name for the seat, a party bastion in the state, but he has yet to respond to the request, senior leaders said Saturday.

Talking to reporters in Pathanamthitta district, said the Pradesh Committee (KPCC) has requested Gandhi to contest from but he has not commented on the proposal.

There is a demand from party leaders that Gandhi should contest from any of the South Indian seat and "we have requested Gandhi to contest from seat," he said.

"He has not commented on the request so far. But we expect that there would be a positive response," Chandy said.

The party, which is contesting 16 out of 20 seats in Kerala, has announced the names of 14 candidates but has not declared its candidates from Wayanad and Vadakara.

At Kottayam, the of opposition in the State Assembly, said he had requested Gandhi to contest from Wayanad when the visited recently to launch the party's election campaign.

He also said the matter was discussed with senior party leaders including A K Antony.

"I once again request Gandhi to contest from Wayanad. Congress contesting from Lok Sabha seats in and will strengthen national unity and integration," Chennithala said.

Gandhi's candidature from Wayanad will energise the Congress party in and thus the party can win majority of seats from the region, the leaders said.

The Congress had earlier proposed T Siddique, the Kozhikode DCC president, for the Wayanad seat but he has backed out.

said he also wants Gandhi to contest from the Wayanad seat.

The election convention of the party-led UDF for Wayanad constituency will unanimously urge Gandhi to contest from the seat, he added.

The Congress state units in and have also demanded that the contest the Lok Sabha elections from the respective states.

The Congress earlier this month had announced that will contest from his and from