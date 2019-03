Rahul slams PM Modi, says Congress does not impose anything on people

Congress chief Thursday lashed out at Prime Minister and said unlike him and his party, the BJP, the Congress listens to everyone and does not impose anything upon the people.

Addressing a massive 'Jana Maha Rally' of Congress workers, Gandhi kick-started the state-level campaign of the party for the Lok Sabha polls.

Hitting out at Modi, the congress president said the job of the Prime Minister was not to impose his 'Mann ki Baat' but to listen to the Mann ki Baat' of the people.

Gandhi alleged that Modi had destroyed all institutions of the country.

"So the man who imposes his Maan Ki Baat is attacking all the institutions in this country one after another," he said.

"The Congress does not want to impose anything on this country. The Congress party wants to listen to what the people have to say and act accordingly. That's why the doors of Congress party is open to everyone.

Congress party really does not mind what religion you belong, which language you speak, what ideology you follow.

ALSO READ: Setback for Congress as key Sonia Gandhi aide Tom Vadakkan joins BJP

That is not an issue to the Congress. We listen to everyone," Gandhi said.

He also referred to farmer suicides in Kerala and said when farmers ask for loan waivers, Prime Minister and Finance minister Arun Jaitley "laugh at them."



Earlier in the day, Gandhi accused Modi of ignoring voices of farmers, fishermen and small businessmen and claimed the BJP-led NDA government listened only to industrialists like Anil Ambani and Nirav Modi.

Gandhi visited the families of Kripesh and Sarath Lal, the two youth Congress activists who were brutally killed allegedly by CPI(M) workers last month.

He also met the parents of slain youth Congress worker Shohaib at Kannur airport.