Cong MLAs led by Sidhu target Akali leader Majithia's great-grandfather

MLAs led by Navjot Singh on Monday targeted SAD leader Majithia's great-grandfather, even as the former said he did not need any certificate on his family's credentials.

Addressing media in the press gallery of the Assembly on the last day of the budget session, MLAs, Sidhu, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Kuljeet Singh Nagra attacked Majithia's great-grandfather Sunder Singh Majithia, alleging that he supported Reginald Dyer, who had ordered firing on innocent people on April 13, 1919, at the Jallianwala Bagh in

All the MLAs quoted some references from books in order to corroborate the claims.

However, reacting to the allegations, Majithia said he did not need any certification from on his family's credentials.

Majithia alleged they launched personal attacks against him in order to silence his voice in the assembly.

He said his great-grandfather had started various institutions and recalled his work for the Sikh community.

The alleged that the party, during its two years, had not even kept a single promise and yet is has the audacity to shout that no questions should be asked.

