Cong pays tributes to air warriors killed in AN-32 crash

The Thursday paid tributes to the 13 people killed in the IAF aircraft crash in Arunachal Pradesh, saying the country shall remain indebted to their contributions.

All 13 people on board the aircraft which crashed in the state are dead, the IAF said after a team of rescuers searched the wreckage of the plane in a heavily forested mountainous terrain on Thursday.

An said there were no survivors from the crash of the aircraft.

"My salutations and tribute to the air warriors of @IAF_MCC who lost their precious lives in the aircraft. Extremely saddened. My deepest condolences to the families of our brave men. Nation shall forever remain indebted to their contributions," Congress' tweeted.

Those who died in the crash are Wing G M Charles, H Vinod, Flight Lieutenants L R Thapa, MK Garg, and Sumit Mohanty, K K Mishra, Anoop Kumar, Sherin, LAC (leading aircraft man) S K Singh, LAC Pankaj, and non combatants and Putali.

The Russian-origin AN-32 aircraft was going from Jorhat in to Menchuka advanced landing ground near the border with on June 3 when it lost contact around half-an-hour after taking off.

The wreckage of the plane was spotted by an IAF chopper on Tuesday at a height of 12,000 ft near Gatte village on the border of Siang and Shi-Yomi districts, after eight days of a involving a fleet of aircraft and choppers as well as ground forces.

