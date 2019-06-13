BJP yet to reach its peak despite success in Lok Sabha polls: Shah

The ruling BJP is set to launch its membership drive as the party begins the process for its organisational polls, party said on Thursday.

Shah is likely to continue as till the organisational elections get over, sources said.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the BJP's national office-bearers, which is being attended by the general secretaries and presidents of the party's state units and chaired by Shah.

Addressing a press conference, BJP's shared the details of Shah's speech in the meeting.

said the told the organisational office bearers that "the party has still not peaked in terms of its electoral performance despite winning the highest ever 303 seats in 2019".

The party's reach is need to be further expanded to new regions and sections of the society, Yadav said quoting Shah.

Attributing the party's success in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls to party workers, Yadav said Shah credited the hard work of the crores of party supporters for the BJP getting more than 50 per cent vote share in 220 seats.

Yadav also informed that during the meeting it was decided that former Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is also a of the (BJP), will lead the party's membership drive and he will be assisted by four other leaders.

Yadav said BJP has 11 crore members at present and is aiming to increase it by 20 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)