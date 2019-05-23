Cong pips AAP in vote share in Delhi, hopes to put up good show in 2020 Assembly polls

Decimated by the ruling BJP in the polls in Delhi, the on Thursday took consolation in being runners-up in five of of the seven parliamentary constituencies in the national capital.

expressed disappointment over the results but took solace in the fact that her party forced the Arvind Kejriwal-led (AAP) to the third spot in five of the seven seats.

This is the first time since the 2014 polls that the managed to pip the AAP to the third spot in any election in the national capital in terms of vote share.

According to the Election Commission's (EC) data, the (BJP) bagged 56.5 per cent votes in Delhi, followed by the Congress (22.5 per cent) and the AAP (18.1 per cent).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the BJP's vote share in was 33.07 per cent and it had won all the seven seats. The AAP had bagged 29.49 per cent votes, whereas the Congress was at the third spot with 24.55 per cent votes.

In the 2015 Assembly polls, the AAP had stormed to power by garnering 54.34 per cent votes, trouncing the BJP and the Congress. The Congress's vote share was 9.56 per cent.

In the 2017 municipal polls, the Congress had managed to increase its vote share to 24.87 per cent.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress and the AAP were unable to challenge the BJP's might as all the seven candidates of the saffron party either won or were leading by margins ranging from one lakh to over five lakh votes.

Though "shell-shocked" at the humiliating defeat, the grand old party hoped that its increased vote share would help it in the polls due in February next year.

A senior said the vote share of the party showed that those of its voters, who had switched over to the AAP, were coming back.

"It is a good sign for us. This will help us challenge the BJP and the AAP in the Assembly polls next year," he said.

He added that a "large chunk" of votes of minorities and slum residents were cast in favour of the Congress.

Arvind Singh Lovely (East Delhi), (North East Delhi), (New Delhi), JP Agarwal (Chandni Chowk) and Mahabal Mishra (West Delhi) of the Congress bagged the second spot in the poll race.

AAP's Raghav Chadha (South Delhi) and Gugan Singh (North West Delhi) managed to push the Congress candidates in their respective constituencies -- boxer-turned-politician and -- to the third place.

