No Priyanka 'magic' in UP

workers expected Gandhi to turnaround the fortunes of the party in with the swish of a magic wand, yet her combative and calculative campaign failed to lift the grand old party from the abyss of political irrelevance in the state.

Priyanka, 47, who was appointed AICC in-charge (east) in January, did manage to create a buzz during the Lok Sabha polls, but failed to revive the party's hopes for the assembly elections scheduled for 2022.

A distinctive feature of Priyanka's campaign was her aggressive take down of Narendra Modi's policies, and while the jury is still out on why she did not take on the PM from Varanasi, her teasing references to the contest certainly established her as a willing to take a challenge head-on.

Another key feature of her foray into was her calculative approach allowing her brother and to take centre-stage, while establishing herself firmly in a supportive role.

Her subtle messaging -- be it speaking in Punjabi, invoking her roots, or stopping to greet Modi supporters -- helped her establish an immediate connect with the masses. But, it did not translate into votes and despite her several rallies and road shows, most of the candidates ended up third with either the BJP or the SP-BSP-RLD alliance winning in the state.

She, however, had taken a realistic approach from the start when she told party workers that she cannot do magic and they have to first strengthen the party at the grassroots.

Her realism was also evident when she said she had picked candidates in UP who would either win or cut into the BJP's votes. But, analysts feel this may not hold true as the Congress may have taken away votes of the UP gathbandhan.

The BJP is set for another dominant performance in UP and expected to win over 60 seats. The SP-BSP-RLD gave a fight to the BJP on many seats, but seemed to have been blunted by the Modi factor.

The Congress could only win its traditional bastion of Raebareli, which retained. However, the shocker came from Amethi, where the Congress conceded defeat to

first made her way into the nation's consciousness when she walked with crowds along with her father Rajiv Gandhi's cortege 28 years ago.

Her formal entry into was two decades in the making and the 'will she, won't she' discussion finally ended with elder brother and Congress appointing her AICC of East.

The mother of two is seen by many in her party as a true inheritor of her grandmother Indira Gandhi's legacy, resembling her not just in looks but also in her ability to reach out to people with her easy manner.

Priyanka's strength so far has been in bringing together party workers and also giving Congress cadres hope of revival in UP where it has been reduced to a

She started her foray into when contested the 1999 Lok Sabha election from Amethi, her first after she assumed as campaigned and managed the affairs of the party in the family strongholds of Amethi and ever since.

That was also when showed her steely resolve, for which her grandmother was famous.

She also managed the campaign for her brother in 2004 in Amethi, his first election.

Born on January 12, 1972, married Robert Vadra, a from Delhi, on February 18, 1997 in a traditional Hindu ceremony. They have two children - son and daughter

The couple is also seen in their children's schools, taking part in Sports Day events and parent-teacher meetings just like any other parent.

Priyanka did her schooling from and Convent of Jesus and Mary in and later pursued her graduation in Psychology from Jesus and She also did her masters in Buddhist Studies.

According to observers, she may have not struck gold for the party in UP, but still remains the party's best bet to stage a comeback. However, for that to happen a coherent strategy needs to be in place for her rather than just relying on a charm offensive.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)