Cong's Preneet Kaur win in Patiala, Ravneet Bittu retains Ludhiana seat

Amarinder Singh's wife and candidate won from while party nominee retained the seat.

Kaur, a former Union minister, defeated her nearest rival Singh Rakhra by a margin of 1,62,718



votes, according to the

In 2014, the seat was won by on ticket.

Bittu retained the seat by defeating Simarjeet Singh Bains of the by a margin of 76,372 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)