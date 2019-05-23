Cong's Preneet Kaur win in Patiala, Ravneet Bittu retains Ludhiana seat

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's wife and Congress candidate Preneet Kaur won from Patiala while party nominee Ravneet Singh Bittu retained the Ludhiana seat.

Kaur, a former Union minister, defeated her nearest rival Shiromani Akali Dal's Surjit Singh Rakhra by a margin of 1,62,718

votes, according to the Election Commission.

In 2014, the seat was won by Dharamvira Gandhi on AAP ticket.

Bittu retained the Ludhiana seat by defeating Simarjeet Singh Bains of the Lok Insaaf Party by a margin of 76,372 votes.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 18:36 IST

