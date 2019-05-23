BJP likely to surpass its 2014 tally in Assam, leads in 9

The BJP is looking to surpass its 2014 tally in Assam, as it is leading in nine seats, while the is ahead in three and the and an in one each of the 14 parliamentary constituencies in the state.

The BJP is likely to retain six of the seven seats it had won in the last Lok Sabha polls and may wrest two from the and one from the AIUDF, according to official data.

The BJP is likely to win Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Tezpur, Mangaldoi, Gauhati and wrest Silchar and Autonomous District from Congress, along with Karimganj (SC) from

The is set to retain the Kaliabor seat and is marching ahead in Nowgong, earlier held by BJP, and Barpeta, held by

The AIUDF is likely to retain one of the three seats it had won in the last polls.

BJP MPs Pradan Barua and Rameshwar Teli are likely to retain the Lakhimpur and Dibrugarh seats as they are leading by 3,44,350 and 3,51,594 votes, respectively, over Congress rivals and

In Jorhat, is ahead of former Congress MLA Sushanta Borgohain by 81,319 votes, while in Tezpur, state Pallab Lochan Das is ahead of Congress candidate and retired IAS M G V K Bhanu by 1,76,875 votes.

In Mangaldoi, BJP's Dilip Saikia is ahead of Congress Rajya Sabha by 1,33,762 votes.

In the prestigious Gauhati constituency, BJP's is ahead of Congress candidate by of 1,30,312 votes. Congress candidate and former Pradyut Bordoloi has managed to breach and take a lead over Rupak Sharma by 48,747 votes.

In Barpeta, Congress MLA has moved ahead of AGP's Kumar by 74,145 votes.

Among the three sitting Congress MPs contesting from their respective seats, has taken a comfortable lead of 1,70,811 votes over AGP's in Kaliabor, while All India Mahila Congress Sushmita Dev is trailing behind BJP's Rajdeep Roy by 69,631 votes in Silchar. Biren Singh Engti is trailing behind BJP's Horen Sing Bey by 1,57,805 votes in the (ST) seat.

BJP MLA Kripanath Malla, who was also trailing behind AIUDF's sitting Radheshyam Biswas, has marched ahead and established a lead of 24,358 votes in Karimganj(SC).

AIUDF is the sole party candidate to defend his seat by establishing a lead of 2,17,568 votes in Dhubri.

In Kokrajhar (ST), sitting Independent has established a lead of 65,605 votes over BJP's alliance partner BPF

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won seven seats, Congress three, AIUDF three and an Independent candidate one.

