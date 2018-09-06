Fuel prices on a high: Congress to organise Bharat Bandh on Sep 10

The will organise a nationwide on September 10 over rising fuel prices, parties leaders announced Thursday and asked other opposition parties and civil society groups to join their protest against the government.

The common man was bearing the brunt of the escalating prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas, communications in-charge said.

"The party has decided that we will be giving a call for on September 10, Monday, in order to highlight the Rs 11 trillion fuel loot and to demand an immediate reduction in as also excessive in the state," he told reporters.

Surjewala said the Congress will also demand petrol and diesel should be brought within the ambit of the so that the "common man whose budget has gone haywire is provided the requisite relief".

The Congress has also urged opposition parties to join the protest, he said.



Petrol prices in New Delhi and Mumbai rose to an all-time high of Rs 79.51 and Rs 86.91 per litre respectively, news agency ANI reported on Thursday. Diesel prices too rose up by Rs 0.36 per litre in Delhi (Rs 71.55 per litre) and Rs 0.42 in Mumbai (Rs 75.96 per litre).

"We also call upon other societal groups, NGOs... to join this people's movement," he said.

