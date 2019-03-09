Man arrested for harassing woman pilot in Kerala

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on Saturday for allegedly harassing a Delhi-based woman at the international airport here, police said.

Thiruvananthapuram resident was arrested by police late in the evening for making "sexually coloured comments" against the 26-year-old co- of a while she was waiting for her vehicle at the airport premises Friday night.

"He was arrested based on the complaint forwarded to us by the On preliminary investigation, we came to know that he was drunk while driving at the airport. Further investigation is on," a told

Quoting the woman's complaint, police said he had made the comments sitting inside his car and immediately drove away the vehicle. The woman had noted down the car's number.

The case has been registered against the accused under Section 354A (making sexually coloured remarks) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said.

