Congress cannot nurture country's democracy: Shah

Launching a blistering attack on the over its dynastic politics, Sunday said the opposition party cannot nurture the country's democracy and fulfil its objectives.

Naming leaders from the Nehru-Gandhi family, Shah said the oldest party of the country does not have "internal" democracy.

"Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, -- I am not mentioning the future name. No question of involving workers at all. Such parties cannot nurture the country's democracy and fulfil its objectives," the said at a party meet here.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said that the party, which does not have "internal democracy", cannot strengthen the country's democracy.

"That is why, only one family ruled the country for 55 years... Nehru-Gandhi family of the ruled these 55 years. But what has the country got?" Shah said.

