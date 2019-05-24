Congress leaders accept rout in MP

Accepting the results of the Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said Thursday night that the Congress will review the reasons of its rout in the state.
Of the 29 seats in the Congress-ruled state, the BJP has won 25 and is leading on three seat, while the Congress managed to win only one seat, Chhindwara.
Nath's son Nakul Nath won from the family bastion.
In a statement, Nath said, "It is true that the results are not as per our expectations but we accept the mandate and respect it....We will review it.
"Victory and defeat are part of democracy... It seems we could not put our point of view across to the public in the right way," he said.
The veteran Congress politician also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.
Former chief minister Digvijay Singh, who was defeated by the BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur in Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, said he accepted the verdict with humility.
Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who lost in his traditional Guna seat to the BJP's Dr K P Yadav, said he will continue to work for the people.
