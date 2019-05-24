300 LeT terrorists active in Afghanistan: Pentagon

At least 300 fighters from Pakistan-based (LeT), designated a global terror organisation by the US and the UN, are active in war-torn Afghanistan, a report has said.

The report also identified LeT among the three terrorist groups posing the greatest threat to the US and its allied forces in

The LeT was responsible for the terror attacks in 2008 that killed 166 people.

Among the 20 prominent terrorist organisations active in Afghanistan, LeT ranks fifth in terms of fighters along with al Qaeda and Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, stated the report, ' for Operation Freedom's Sentinel', for the quarter ending March 31.

The report said the "identified the Haqqani Network, the (ETIM) and as groups that present the greatest threat to US and allied forces in Afghanistan".

The report also stated that an estimated 300 LeT and 1,000 operatives are active in the war-torn country.

The ISIS-K, Tehrik-e- Pakistan and Haqqani network with an estimated 3,000-5,000 fighters each top the list of terrorist groups active in Afghanistan, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)