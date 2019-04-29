Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath casts vote

cast his vote on Monday in the fourth phase of the staggered

He cast his vote at polling booth number 17 in Shikarpur,

is a prestige battle for who has fielded his son, Nakul Nath, from the seat after winning it nine times. He had won the seat even at the peak of the Modi wave when the swept the state in 2014.

Polling began at 7 a.m. for six parliamentary seats and one Assembly bypoll in the state.

Voting is underway in Chhindwara, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Sidhi, and

--IANS

rak/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)