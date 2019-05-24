Popular 'Gujjar' face Ramesh Bidhuri wins South Delhi seat

BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri, a popular Gujjar face from the constituency, Thursday won a second term from the seat, trouncing his rival, the AAP's Raghav Chadha, by a massive margin of 3,67,043 votes.

The 57-year-old got 6,87,014 of the total 12,14,222 votes polled in the seat, while Chadha could secure only 3,19,971.

Boxer-turned- candidate lost his deposit as he garnered a paltry 1,64,613 votes, less than one-sixth of the total votes polled.

In 2014, had trounced Devendra Sherwat, who was then with the AAP, by a margin of 1,07,000 votes.

The seat, where caste equations play a huge role, has been held by the likes of Sushma Swaraj and Madan Lal Khurana in the past.

In 2009, Congress's had defeated in the constituency.

This time, Bidhuri bettered his performance and said people had voted for the work done by the

"People have voted for the work done by The previous governments were afraid of taking strong decisions. I worked according to the vision of the and based on that people have voted for me and have given a clear majority to the BJP," Bidhuri said.

Chadha had moved the High Court claiming that the returning overlooked "glaring discrepancies in Bidhuri's nomination" and it was accepted without application of mind on the ground that they do not have any power to reject a nomination once an affidavit is filed, regardless of any concealment therein.

Bidhuri was also accused of thrashing and misbehaving with party workers during a 'Run For Unity' event on October 31, 2018 at Sangam in his constituency to commemorate 143rd birth

The Gujjar leader, who holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from of University, has been a BJP man since the time he entered

He served as general secretary and vice president of the BJP's Delhi unit between 2003 and 2008.

Bidhuri, who also holds a law degree, had won three consecutive terms as MLA from Tughlakabad assembly segment between 2003 and 2014.

Though the constituency had a large number of upscale areas, following the delimitation exercise in 2008, villages, slums and resettlement colonies dominate the landscape of the parliamentary seat.

These constituencies face problems like lack of infrastructure development while water and sewerage issues dominate the non-regularised colonies.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)