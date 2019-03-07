Congress, NCP corner Modi govt over "stolen" Rafale papers

Opposition and the NCP Thursday cornered the government over the "stolen" Rafale documents and sought answers from it on the sensitive matter.

While the in said the government is sinking deeper by the day in the Rafale deal, sought answers from Defence over the theft of papers.

said the government has a lot to "hide" in the mega defence deal.

He castigated the Centre over K K Venugopal's statement calling for action against a leading English daily for publishing the "stolen" Rafale documents.

He said despite Prashant Bhushan, one of the petitioners in the case, informing the that the Rafale papers were accessed through Right to Information (RTI) query, Venugopal claimed the documents were stolen from the defence ministry and the court should not consider them.

"Venugopal said 'The Hindu' newspaper had published the same documents and action should be taken against the under the Secret Act," Mahajan said.

Such a demand proves the government is sinking deeper by the day in the Rafale case, he said.

Isn't Venugopal aware that as per an SC order, a is not suppose to disclose the source of his information? the Congress asked.

"The government has a lot to hide and Modi harbours vengeance against those who are exposing him," he alleged.

Addressing a press conference here, Sule described the government's statement in the SC that confidential documents related to the Rafale deal were stolen as "shocking" and "worrisome".

The from Baramati said confidential documents being stolen from the defence ministry was a matter of shame and every Indian feels cheated.

"I feel cheated...as an Indian, everyone feels cheated ...its shocking that documents are stolen from the defence ministry," Sule said.

The NCP said the nation needs answers on this sensitive issue.

"The government must answer...Defence Nirmala Sitharaman must respond. The does not answer anything, so no point in requesting him," she said.

Sule said her father, Sharad Pawar, a former defence minister, has observed that there is no instance in the past of documents of national importance being stolen.

"If documents from the defence ministry can be stolen what will happen to the common man," she quoted her father as saying.

"I don't want to politicise the issue as it concerns national security. But something is fishy. Documents cannot be stolen from my office. What has happened is a complete breach of security," Sule said.

Speaking on the Pulwama terror attack, she said, "I would like to ask what was Ajit Doval doing?"



Meanwhile, said the confidential papers may have been burnt to destroy evidence regarding the alleged irregularities in the Rafale deal.

"How is it possible that a confidential file is stolen from the defence ministry," the former minister asked in a tweet.

