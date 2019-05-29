Conjoined twins 'Jaga & Balia' likely to be shifted to Odisha soon

The conjoined twins, and Balia, who underwent complicated at AIIMS for separation of their heads will soon travel back to their home in Odisha, the modalities of which are being worked out by the there.

According to doctors at the All Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the twins are "clinically well" and do not need ICU or specialised care.

Sources in the government said the twins are likely to be shifted back by the June-end.

Recently, a team of doctors along with government officials from the coastal state visited the twins to assess whether they can to be shifted back to the state for follow up treatment.

According to sources, the has sought that the twins be shifted by air in view of the prevailing heat wave conditions. It has also urged that a doctor and from AIIMS who are familiar with the treatment of the twins accompany them during transit to avoid any mishap.

The government has also asked for a detailed discharge summary and history of the twins, including their current treatment schedule, details of diet, and medication along with prognosis at the time of discharge to facilitate their seamless treatment in the state.

Besides, it has also requested the AIIMS authorities to provide the twins customised helmets along with chair as the duo has large skill defect on vertex.

The team consisting of crainopagus experts from AIIMS has met on several occasions and unanimously agreed that the two children can now be safely discharged from the medical institute.

Sources at the premier institute said is gaining weight and developing well like any normal children and is ready to go to school.

Balia, they said, is accepting feeds orally and via special tube (PEG). He too is gaining weight.

The first phase of the on the twins was performed on August 28 when doctors created a venous to separate the veins that return blood to the heart from the brain.

The final separation of the twin was performed by a team of around 30 specialists of the AIIMS' neurosurgery, neuro-anaesthesia and departments on October 25.

