China seeks explanation from FedEx over diversion of Huawei parcels to US

China on Wednesday sought an explanation from FedEx, the American multinational courier service, over the Chinese telecom firm Huawei's allegations that some of its parcels meant for Asia have been diverted to the US.
According to media reports, Huawei accused FedEx of diverting two packages sent from Japan and addressed to it in China to the US, and attempted to divert two more packages sent from Vietnam to Huawei offices elsewhere in Asia, without authorisation.
Huawei, whose products have been banned in the US, lodged a complaint with China's postal regulator alleging that FedEx has diverted two parcels destined for Huawei addresses in Asia to the US and attempted to reroute two others.
Huawei clarified that the parcels contained only documents and "no technology".
A FedEx spokesperson in the US has been quoted in the media as saying that the packages were "misrouted in error".
Reacting to Huawei's complaint, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told reporters here that the US courier company owes an explanation.
"We normally don't comment on commercial operations on businesses. For this one, I believe, FedEx needs to give a reasonable explanation. This is just understandable," he said.
"I am wondering whether such misrouting happens a lot. If yes, that doesn't seem right for such a big organisation like FedEx. If doesn't happen often, it is necessary for FedEx to give an explanation why it happened with Huawei," he said.
Huawei is the world's largest telecom network gear maker. It is a leader in creating the next generation 5G wireless networks.
Terming Huawei as a "potential espionage threat" because of its close ties with the Chinese government, US President Donald Trump has put a ban on the use of its equipments in his country, a charge repeatedly denied by the company.
The issue also became a flashpoint in an escalating trade-war between the world's two biggest economies.
