L&T picks up about 98,000 shares of Mindtree, raises stake to 28.87 pc

Infrastructure Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday acquired about 98,000 shares of from open market, taking its shareholding in the IT services firm to 28.87 per cent, according to a regulatory filing.

"Larsen and has acquired 97,815 equity shares (with a face value of Rs 10 each) of Ltd on May 29, 2019," a BSE filing by said.

After the latest transaction, L&T's shareholding in Mindtree stands at 28.87 per cent. The latest stock purchase was made at Rs 980 apiece.

Earlier this month, purchased around 20 per cent stake of V G Siddhartha and in Mindtree through a block deal for about Rs 3,210 crore, and has since topped that up with share purchases from open market.

On Monday, had acquired 2.3 lakh shares of Mindtree, followed by another 3.56 lakh shares on Tuesday from the open market. In the week of May 20-24, had purchased shares worth over Rs 316 crore.

In all, the infrastructure is eyeing up to 66 per cent stake in Mindtree for around Rs 10,800 crore, marking the country's first-ever hostile takeover bid in the industry.

L&T had proposed to buy additional stake in Mindtree through an open offer that was slated to begin on May 14 and close on May 27. However, the open offer has been postponed as the engineering is yet to get nod from the

Shares of Mindtree ended almost flat at Rs 980.20 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday.

