Consider footwear manufacturing as career option; CFTI

The Central Training Institute (CFTI) Tuesday urged students and the unemployed to consider manufacturing as a career option, saying the sector has huge potential to accommodate a large section of job seekers.

It said their courses, which would turn out trained professionals to meet the burgeoning demand of the sector, did not have many takers.

Tamil Nadu, which plays a major role in production in the country, alone has 25,000 vacanies, CFTI said.

"Besides, every two months there are about six to seven thousand vacancies on an average, arising from the sector," he told reporters, adding that almost 100 per cent placement is assured for those taking up various courses.

"I am sure about this because of the high demand from the sector," he added.

The CFTI is an autonomous organisation under the Micro, It offers seven long-term and eight short-term courses.

Several companies approach the institute to recruit trained professionals through placements.

"At a time when people are raising voices for lack of jobs, we are waiting for people to take up various courses to get assured jobs," another said.

