Yogi welcomes conviction of four in Ayodhya terror attack case

Chief Minister Tuesday welcomed the conviction of four persons by an special court in the 2005 terror attack case in which two civilians were killed and seven CRPF personnel injured.

On the acquittal of one person in the case, he said the would take appropriate action after examining the ruling.

An special court Tuesday sentenced four persons and acquitted one in the terror attack case.

"The court judgement is welcome. For one person who has been acquitted, the necessary action will be taken after taking legal opinion. The government will keep an eye on the case," the CM said in a statement here.

also imposed a fine of Rs 2.40 lakh on each of the convicts, told reporters in

The terror attack on July 5, 2005 had left two residents dead and seven security personnel injured.

Five JeM terrorists were eliminated by security forces in retaliatory action.

