Constable fires at stepsons; kills one, injures another

A allegedly shot his two step-sons in a fit of anger here Friday, killing one of them and injuring the other.

Sanjay Ambadas Bhoye, the accused, surrendered before police after the incident, an said.

Bhoye was attached to station in the city.

According to the preliminary investigation, he had a quarrel with his stepsons (25) and Shubham Chikhalkar (22) at his house in Ashwamedhnagar around 4 pm, and fired three rounds at them from his service revolver.

While Sonu died, Shubham was seriously injured and was being treated at a private hospital, police said. Further probe is on.

