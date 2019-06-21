Constable fires at stepsons; kills one, injures another

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Nashik (Maha) 

A police constable allegedly shot his two step-sons in a fit of anger here Friday, killing one of them and injuring the other.

Sanjay Ambadas Bhoye, the accused, surrendered before police after the incident, an official said.

Bhoye was attached to Upnagar police station in the city.

According to the preliminary investigation, he had a quarrel with his stepsons Sonu Chikhalkar (25) and Shubham Chikhalkar (22) at his house in Ashwamedhnagar around 4 pm, and fired three rounds at them from his service revolver.

While Sonu died, Shubham was seriously injured and was being treated at a private hospital, police said. Further probe is on.

First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 18:20 IST

