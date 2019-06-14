Constable kills himself in Chhattisgarh

A police constable allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison while on duty in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said Friday.
Constable Ajay Gupta (26) allegedly consumed pesticide at Gharghoda police station, a local police official said.
His colleagues took him to a local community health centre where he was declared dead.
Gupta hailed from Charmar village in the same area and was posted at Gharghoda for the last four months.
No suicide note was recovered from the spot. Further probe was on.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
