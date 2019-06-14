JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Regime and Russia bombardment kills 28 in northwest Syria: monitor
Business Standard

Constable kills himself in Chhattisgarh

Press Trust of India  |  Raigarh 

A police constable allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison while on duty in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said Friday.

Constable Ajay Gupta (26) allegedly consumed pesticide at Gharghoda police station, a local police official said.

His colleagues took him to a local community health centre where he was declared dead.

Gupta hailed from Charmar village in the same area and was posted at Gharghoda for the last four months.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot. Further probe was on.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 15:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU