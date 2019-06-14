Man shot dead in west Delhi's Vikaspuri

A 35-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by unidentified assailants in west Delhi's area, police said Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Amit Kochar, they said.

"The incident took place on Thursday night at around 10.50 pm when Kochar, along with four of his friends, was at his house," of Police (West) said.

According to the complaint, someone rang the doorbell and Kochar went to answer the door. Ten minutes later, his friends heard multiple gunshots and ran outside to find the victim's body inside his car, the DCP said.

They rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead, she said.

A case under relevant sections has been registered and police are analysing footage from nearby CCTV cameras, officials said, adding that further details are awaited.

