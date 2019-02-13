JUST IN
Constitutional bodies not able to work with honesty: Mayawati on CAG's Rafale report

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati Wednesday dismissed the CAG report on the controversial Rafale deal as "neither complete nor fully correct" and charged that constitutional bodies in the country were not been able to work with full honesty.

The much-awaited Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the Rafale deal was tabled in Rajya Sabha on the last day of the Budget Session of Parliament Wednesday.

"It (the CAG report) is neither complete nor fully correct in the eyes of public," Mayawati said in a statement issued here.

She suggested the report was prepared under some kind of pressure. "Why constitutional bodies are under stress (and) not been able to work with full honesty. The country is worried," she said.

The BSP chief said the the BJP government has not been able to induct a single Rafale fighter jet in the Indian Air Force.

"Is it the BJP's (idea of) service of national interest and serving national security?," she asked.

The Comptroller and Auditor General report has observed that the Rafale deal negotiated by the NDA government was 2.86 per cheaper than the UPA offer.

After the report was tabled, Union Minister Arun Jaitley said the "lies" of opposition parties stand exposed by the CAG report.

First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 18:10 IST

