Constitutional bodies not able to work with honesty: Mayawati on CAG's Rafale report

supremo Wednesday dismissed the CAG report on the controversial deal as "neither complete nor fully correct" and charged that constitutional bodies in the country were not been able to work with full honesty.

The (CAG) report on the deal was tabled in Rajya Sabha on the last day of the Budget Session of Parliament Wednesday.

"It (the CAG report) is neither complete nor fully correct in the eyes of public," said in a statement issued here.

She suggested the report was prepared under some kind of pressure. "Why constitutional bodies are under stress (and) not been able to work with full honesty. The country is worried," she said.

The BSP said the the BJP government has not been able to induct a single fighter jet in the

"Is it the BJP's (idea of) service of national interest and serving national security?," she asked.

The report has observed that the Rafale deal negotiated by the NDA government was 2.86 per cheaper than the offer.

After the report was tabled, said the "lies" of opposition parties stand exposed by the CAG report.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)