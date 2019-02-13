First edition of Jammu International Film Festival to be held in May

The inaugural edition of Jammu International Film Festival will be held in May, the organisers said.

The announcement was made by famous Bhat and his brother

"We are organising an international film festival in Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir, in May this year," said Rakesh.

The two brothers are behind one of the biggest theatre group of the state, Vomedh, which showcases the famous play "Eik Aur Birbal" across the country.

Several other productions of the group focuses on the situation in the state, including the ongoing turmoil and its culture.

said that the aim behind the event is to put Jammu on the world map of international film festival circuit.

"This film festival represents the aspirations of the art and cinema loving people of this beautiful city of temples," he said.

Rakesh added that the region has a lot of inherent talent and has contributed a lot to cinema.

"Jammu in specific has great talent but a disconnect exists in terms of formal training avenues or platforms to showcase talent. Also, there is a need to put Jammu on the world map for it's potential with regards to Arts in general and films in particular," he said.

He said in its first year, the film extravaganza will showcase only short films.

"A nominal fee will be charged for the entries and a competent jury will select the best movies in each category," he added.

The festival will also present an annual 'Inspiring Icon Award', which will be given to a person, who hails from the region and has made it big in film industry.

This festival will also cater to the aspirants from neighbouring states like Punjab, Himachal and

The exact schedule of the festival will be announced soon.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)