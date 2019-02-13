Opposition will fight unitedly at national level: Mamata Banerjee

Democracy has become 'Namocracy' and the situation in the country is worse than emergency, Minister said Wednesday, and asserted opposition parties will fight unitedly at the national level to oust the NDA from power.

Addressing a mega rally organised by the (AAP) at the here, the Trinamool also attacked the Centre over the CBI's failed bid to question at his home, saying she had not seen a government that "stooped so low".

"It is Prime Minister's last day as elected in Parliament today," she said after the adjourned sine die.

"Everyone is afraid of Gabbar Singh. There are two of them -- ( Narendra) Modi and (BJP Amit) Shah," she said.

A host of opposition leaders including TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, National Conference's Farooq Abdullah, Nationalist Party's and CPI(M)'s spoke during the rally.

"Opposition parties will fight unitedly at the national level," Banerjee asserted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)