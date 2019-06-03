Contentious Jerusalem cable car gets green light

A controversial Israeli plan to build a to Jerusalem's historic Old City has passed a major hurdle and now only requires government approval.

The on Monday rejected a battery of petitions against the proposed and green lit the contentious project.

The estimated USD 55 million project, which is being advanced by the Tourism Ministry, now requires approval by in order to proceed.

The would ferry tourists from a renovated train station complex in Jerusalem's western half to the Old City in the east.

The proposed route spans several verdant valleys and runs past the city's iconic walls. The project has faced vocal protestations from Palestinian residents, environmentalists, urban planners, architects, religious minority groups and others.

