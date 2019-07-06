JUST IN
Cool, cloudy morning in Delhi, light rain expected

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

It was a cool, cloudy Saturday morning in the national capital, with minimum temperature settling one notch below the season's average at 26.5 degrees Celsius.

Parts of the city received rains in the last 24 hours, with total rainfall being 25 mm till 8.30 am, said a MeT department official.

The day ahead is forecast to remain generally cloudy with possibility of light rain. Maximum temperature would be around 34 degrees Celsius, he said.

Relative humidity was 81 per cent at 8.30 am.

The city recorded a high of 34.2 degrees Celsius and a low of 26.9 degrees Celsius on Friday.

First Published: Sat, July 06 2019. 10:05 IST

