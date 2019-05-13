JUST IN
Business Standard

Copper futures down 0.78 per cent on profit-booking

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Copper prices dipped 0.78 per cent to Rs 440.35 per kg in futures trade Monday as participants booked profits at prevailing levels amid easing demand from the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in June contracts was trading lower by Rs 3.35, or 0.78 per cent, to Rs 440.35 per kg in a business turnover of 16,278 lots.

Marketmen said, besides profit-booking by speculators fall in demand from consuming industries in the physical market mainly led to the decline in copper prices here.

First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 13:45 IST

