Copper futures down 0.78 per cent on profit-booking

prices dipped 0.78 per cent to Rs 440.35 per kg in futures trade Monday as participants booked profits at prevailing levels amid easing demand from the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in June contracts was trading lower by Rs 3.35, or 0.78 per cent, to Rs 440.35 per kg in a business turnover of 16,278 lots.

Marketmen said, besides profit-booking by speculators fall in demand from consuming industries in the physical market mainly led to the decline in prices here.

