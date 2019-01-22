Copper futures weaken on global cues, low demand

prices fell 0.04 per cent to Rs 422.50 per kg in futures trade Tuesday as traders trimmed positions amid a weak trend overseas and sluggish demand in the spot market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in 15 paise, or 0.04 per cent, to Rs 422.50 per kg in a business turnover of 2,164 lots.

Marketmen attributed the weakness in prices to a weak trend in base metals at the (LME) and tepid demand from consuming industries in the domestic spot market.

Meanwhile, at the LME, three-month copper was down 0.20 per cent at USD 5,971 a tonne, after ending down 1.2 per cent in the previous session on demand concerns after economic growth in top metals consumer slowed to its weakest in 28 years.

