'King Kohli sweeps ICC awards; also named captain of Test, ODI Teams of the Year

Indian Kohli Tuesday became the to make a clean-sweep of individual honours in awards, claiming the Test, ODI and of the Year trophies besides being named of the world body's all-star teams.

Kohli has become the in history to win the for of the Year, his second consecutive, the ICC Test and the of the Year awards following an extraordinary 2018.

"Not only is Kohli the to win these three major together but he has also been named the of the ICC Test and ODI teams of the year for a fabulous run in international cricket," the ICC said in a statement.

Kohli scored 1,322 runs at an average of 55.08 in 13 Tests with five hundreds during the calendar year while in 14 ODIs he amassed 1202 runs at an astonishing average of 133.55 with six centuries. He also scored 211 runs in 10 T20Is.

"It's a reward for all the hard work that you do throughout the calendar year. Having recognition at the global level from the ICC is something you feel proud of as a because you understand that there are many players playing the game," Kohli was quoted as saying by the world body in a release.

"... obviously a very proud moment for me and something that gives you more motivation to keep repeating the same things because you have to keep the standard of up and keep bringing in consistent performances," he added.

Three players each from and feature in the ICC's Test team of the year, while four each from and England are part of the ODI side of the year 2018.

The Test team features Kohli's compatriots, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, in just his breakthrough Test year, and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who is the only player apart from Kohli to feature in both the sides.

The ODI team has opener Rohit Sharma, spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Bumrah from along with Kohli, while England are represented by Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, and

The 30-year-old, who first came into limelight when he led India to victory at the ICC U19 World Cup in in 2008, finished the year as the top-ranked batsman in Tests and ODIs.

The highest scorer in both forms of the game in 2018, he was one of only two batsmen to score more than 1,000 runs in Tests and only among three to do so in ODI

Kohli was the unanimous choice of the voting academy for the with fast bowler coming in second to him for both this award and the of the Year honour.

leg-spinner was up to Kohli for the ICC of the Year award.

India won six Tests and lost seven during the voting period that ran from January 1 to December 31, 2018. In ODIs, Kohli led India to nine victories, with four losses and one tied match.

Kohli had won the Sir and ICC of the Year awards last year and was also the of the Year in 2012.

ICC Men's Test Team of the Year (in batting order): (New Zealand), Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka), (New Zealand), Kohli (India) (capt), (New Zealand), Rishabh Pant (India) (wk), Jason Holder (Windies), (South Africa), (Australia), (India), (Pakistan)



ICC Men's ODI team of the year (in batting order): (India), (England), Kohli (India) (capt), (England), (New Zealand), (England) (wk), (England), Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh), (Afghanistan), Kuldeep Yadav (India), (India).

