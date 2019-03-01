Copper slides 0.14% on weak global cues

-
ALSO READ
Zinc futures slide by 0.08% on weak spot cues
Global Markets: Asian shares extend losses on trade, emerging market anxiety
Gold inches down as trade worries boost dollar
Sensex crashes 509 pts to end at over 1-month low on global trade woes
Markets stage relief rally; banking, auto stocks lead
-
Copper prices went down by 0.14 per cent to Rs 463.10 per kg as speculators cut positions, taking negative cues from global market amid easing demand from domestic industries.
At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper to be delivered in April month contracts fell by 65 paise, or 0.14 per cent, to Rs 463.10 per kg a business turnover of 2,114 lots.
Analysts said apart form muted demand from consuming industries at domestic spot markets, a weak trend in metal at the London Metal Exchange (LME) amid concerns over demand from China on weak factory data released Thursday, kept pressure on copper prices at futures trade here.
Globally, at the LME, three-month copper fell 0.20 per cent to USD 6,494 per tonne.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU