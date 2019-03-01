Copper slides 0.14% on weak global cues

Copper prices went down by 0.14 per cent to Rs 463.10 per kg as speculators cut positions, taking negative cues from global market amid easing demand from domestic industries.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper to be delivered in April month contracts fell by 65 paise, or 0.14 per cent, to Rs 463.10 per kg a business turnover of 2,114 lots.

Analysts said apart form muted demand from consuming industries at domestic spot markets, a weak trend in at the London Exchange (LME) amid concerns over demand from on weak factory data released Thursday, kept pressure on copper prices at futures trade here.

Globally, at the LME, three-month copper fell 0.20 per cent to USD 6,494 per tonne.

