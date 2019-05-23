Coriander futures up 0.51% on spot demand

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Coriander prices rose 0.51 per cent to Rs 7,630 per quintal in futures market Thursday as participants built up fresh positions amid rising spot demand.

Besides, tight stocks on account of restricted arrivals from major growing regions strengthened the prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for June contracts edged higher by Rs 39, or 0.51 per cent, to Rs 7,630 per quintal, with an open interest of 25,130 lots.

Market analysts attributed the rise in coriander futures to upsurge in demand in the physical market against tight stocks position.

On similar lines, the spice for delivery in July contracts was trading higher by Rs 16, or 0.21 per cent, to Rs 7,730 per quintal, with an open interest of 11,790 lots.

Thu, May 23 2019. 14:26 IST

