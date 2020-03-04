JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India improves tally in top-100 QS World University Rankings by Subject
Business Standard

Coronavirus in India: 9 Italian tourists, guide quarantined in MP

The Italian tourists and their Indian guide reached here in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday evening by road after travelling by train to Jhansi from Agra.

Press Trust of India  |  Chhatarpur (MP) 

coronavirus quarantine
They were taken to a quarantine facility at Naugaon | Representative Image

Nine Italian tourists and their Indian guide were sent to a quarantine facility here on Wednesday for suspected exposure to the novel coronavirus, an official said.

The Italian tourists and their Indian guide reached here in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday evening by road after travelling by a train to Jhansi from Agra, he said.

They were taken to a quarantine facility at Naugaon near here, district collector Sheelendra Singh told PTI. "Two of them are suffering form cough and cold. They have been quarantined as a precaution," he said.

 
First Published: Wed, March 04 2020. 19:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU