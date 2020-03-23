Coronavirus: Anti-CAA 'Mumbai Bagh' protest put on hold

Nearly two months after it began,



the anti-CAA protest at Nagpada here, which came to be known as the 'Mumbai Bagh' protest, was put on hold from Sunday due to the coronavirus outbreak, its participants said.

The protest against the CAA, NRC andR, was going on since January 26 this year.

"The protesters have started returning home due to the coronavirus outbreak and also because section 144 has been imposed in the state. The stir has been put on hold temporarily. But it will resume again later," one of the protesters said.

"We are equally willing to stop the spread of coronavirus by not gathering at the protest site. The protest will, however, continue online," a woman protester said.

"We may have differences with the government on CAA NRC andR, but we are with the government in the fight against COVID-19," she said.

Rubaid Ali Bhojani said, "All the protesters at Mumbai Bagh have withdrawn due to the coronavirus pandemic and as responsible citizens, we are following the state government's guidelines and measures.

