JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Covid-19: International passenger traffic at Mumbai airport down 70% in Mar
Business Standard

Covid-19: Rajasthan under lock down till Mar 31 barring essential services

Gehlot took the decision at a high-level meeting with the top officials

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Photo: PTI
So far, 25 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the state

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday directed a "complete lockdown" in the state, except for essential services, till March 31.

There will be a "complete lockdown", barring essential and medical services, in the state from March 22-March 31 to contain the spread of novel coronavirus and keep people safe, he said in a statement.

Gehlot took the decision at a high-level meeting with the top officials.

All government offices, malls, factories, public transport etc. will remain shut during the period, he said.

So far, 25 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the state and report of 40 others are awaited.
First Published: Sat, March 21 2020. 22:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU