Covid-19: International passenger traffic at Mumbai airport down 70% in Mar

The AAI-GVK group-run Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport handles 950-980 arrivals and departures per day

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked a havoc across the world, impacting airline industry severely along with other segments of the economy.

International passenger traffic at the country's second busiest airport here has seen a sharp decline of up to 70 per cent in March, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, an airport official said on Saturday.

The AAI-GVK group-run Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport handles 950-980 arrivals and departures per day with around 200-250 of them international.

It has forced the airlines world over to shut flights and passenger to cancel their trips.

"The international passenger traffic ar Mumbai airport has dropped significantly in March due to the coroavirus infection concerns. The decline in traffic is any where between 55-70 per cent," the official told PTI.

It may be mentioned here that the government has already announced a complete ban on international commercial flights to and from India for a week, starting Sunday.

The official, however, said that domestic passenger traffic, though, doing better, it is likely to have some impact too, going forward.
First Published: Sat, March 21 2020. 22:42 IST

