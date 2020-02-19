JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Odisha finance panel pegs fund requirement for local bodies at Rs 50,282 cr
Business Standard

Coronavirus outbreak: Govt recommends ban on export of 12 drug formulations

The active pharmaceutical ingredients and formulations include common antibiotics and vitamins

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Coronavirus
Medical workers in protective suits attend to a patient inside an isolated ward of Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province. Reuters

A government committee formed to monitor supply of raw materials for drugs from China has recommended restrictions on exports of 12 active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and formulations in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, sources said.

The APIs and formulations include common antibiotics and vitamins.

In a letter sent to the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Deputy Secretary at Chemicals and Fertilisers Ministry M K Bhardwaj sought orders restricting export of the 12 APIs and formulations, a source said.

The 12 APIs and formulations include antibiotics such as Choramphenicol, Neomycin, Metronidazole and Vitamins B1, B12, B6 along with progesterone, among others.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals had formed a committee under the chairmanship of joint drug controller, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) that has been closely monitoring supply of APIs and intermediates which are imported from China and effect of the coronavirus epidemic in the country on their supply to India.
First Published: Wed, February 19 2020. 18:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU