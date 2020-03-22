Coronavirus impact: Honda Cars suspends production till March-end

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Sunday said it has decided to suspend production at its two manufacturing plants in the country till the end of this month in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Production operations at both its manufacturing plants in Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) and Tapukara (Rajasthan) will be temporarily suspended from March 23 till March 31, HCIL said in a statement.

The company's associates working in corporate offices, including zonal and regional locations for all functions, will primarily work from home, except for those involved in running essential services that require physical presence or minimal staffing for a few critical activities while abiding by the government regulations, it added.

The company's leadership will closely review the situation and the next course of action will be taken accordingly, the company said.

The current intention is to restart production on April 1, 2020, however, this will be dependent upon advice from the government, health authorities, and market and supply conditions, it added.

"In these trying times, health, safety and well-being of our associates, their families and community at large are of utmost importance," HCIL President and CEO Gaku Nakanishi said.

The company stands by them during this tough phase and urges everyone to take all possible measures to prevent COVID-19 from spreading further, he added.

