Coronavirus puts global recovery at risk: IMF's Kristalina Georgieva to G20

"The projected recovery... is fragile," IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said at the meeting in the Saudi capital

AFP | PTI  |  Riyadh 

Workers from a disinfection service company seen sanitizing the street in South Korea. Photo: Reuters
The deadly coronavirus epidemic could put an already fragile global economy recovery at risk, the International Monetary Fund head told G20 finance ministers and central bank governors on Sunday.

"The projected recovery... is fragile," IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said at the meeting in the Saudi capital.

"The COVID-19 virus -- a global health emergency -- has disrupted economic activity in China and could put the recovery at risk," she said.
First Published: Sun, February 23 2020. 21:20 IST

