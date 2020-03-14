Coronavirus scare: General public not to be allowed in parliament complex

JUST IN
Italy starts first weekend under shutdown
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A worker cleans entry gates at Rajeev Chowk metro station in the wake of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. PTI

In the wake of Coronavirus scare, Lok Sabha Secretariat on Saturday suspended public gallery passes and showaround of parliament complex as a precautionary measure.

Following this order of the secretariat, now general public can't visit parliament complex.

"Continuing the precautionary measures at Parliament House Estate in view of rising concerns over the spread of novel Coronavirus, it has been decided that the issue of Public Gallery Passes and Showaround(s) in Parliament House be suspended till furthernotice,"Lok Sabha Secretariat said in an order.

It said members of the house are requested not to recommend issuance of public gallery passes and for showaround of parliament house complex.
First Published: Sat, March 14 2020. 19:26 IST

