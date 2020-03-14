Coronavirus scare: General public not to be allowed in parliament complex

In the wake of scare, Lok Sabha Secretariat on Saturday suspended public gallery passes and showaround of parliament complex as a precautionary measure.

Following this order of the secretariat, now general public can't visit parliament complex.

"Continuing the precautionary measures at Parliament House Estate in view of rising concerns over the spread of novel Coronavirus, it has been decided that the issue of Public Gallery Passes and Showaround(s) in Parliament House be suspended till furthernotice,"Lok Sabha Secretariat said in an order.

It said members of the house are requested not to recommend issuance of public gallery passes and for showaround of parliament house complex.